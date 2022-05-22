Search

22 May 2022

Major Prehen sewer upgrade scheme to begin this week

The Prehen sewer improvement scheme will begin this week.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 May 2022 9:21 PM

Work on a £300,000 sewer improvement scheme is due to get underway at Prehen in Derry this week.

NI Water say the improved work will enhance the local sewerage infrastructure and reduce the risk of out of sewer flooding in the area. 

The sewer improvements, which will be mainly undertaken using trenchless techniques to minimise disruption, will get underway this week in Prehen Park and be extended to various areas of Prehen over a period of approximately eight weeks.

Robert McLean, senior project manager with NI Water, said the work at most locations should take no longer than one-two days to complete.

He added: “This essential work will involve the repair of existing sewers using underground trenchless techniques where possible.

“This innovative approach will significantly reduce the duration of the works and disruption to the public.

“Where this method of repair is not possible, due to the condition of the sewer, ‘open-dig’ repairs will be carried out. The programme of sewer repairs for the Prehen area will also involve some work on private lands.

The work will be undertaken at various locations around  Prehen and signage will be in place in the affected areas. In order to safely undertake any work located on roads, it may be necessary to have short duration lane closures in place with two-way traffic maintained using temporary traffic controls where appropriate.

Vehicular access for residents and businesses will be maintained as far as possible but could be subject to slight delays, while pedestrian access will be available at all times.

Parking restrictions may be in place around working areas.

Where possible, the works will be undertaken during normal working hours, which will generally be 8.00am-6.00pm. However, depending on location, it may be necessary to undertake some of the work during the evening/night to reduce disruption to businesses and the public. 

