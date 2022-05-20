Cancer Focus NI running 'Paws for a Cause' event in County Derry

A County Derry wood is to be the setting for a fundraising dog walk in support of a local cancer charity this weekend.

It is with tail wagging excitement that Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is calling all dog lovers to sign up to its Waggy Woodland Walk at Springhill House in Moneymore on Saturday May 28 from 2.00pm to 5.00pm, to raise vital funds for their cancer services.

The event will feature the central Waggy Woodland Walk with a choice of a long or short walks - suitable for dogs and owners of all ages, shapes and sizes.

The family fun day will also include dog agility show, meet and greet with the PSNI police dog unit, doggy stalls, doggy raffles, and much more.

Local Cancer Focus fundraiser and dog lover, Emma McCann said, “The Waggy Woodland Walk will hopefully help raise awareness of the charity’s incredible services which are available for local cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.

“It’s great to see an event like this in my community, bringing everyone together in joint support, so I want to encourage all the local dogs and owners to turn out for this brilliant local charity.”

“I am so excited to launching the first dog walking family fun day event for the whole community. We are inviting all the family to come along and of course dogs of all shapes and sizes.

“Our walk will not only increase awareness of Cancer Focus NI and the support services we offer but will also raise vital funds.

“All the money will go towards funding their many services which support patients and carers who are struggling with a cancer diagnosis”.

The walk will kick off on Saturday May 28 at 2.00pm in Springhill House, Moneymore. ‘Pawty’ bags are guaranteed for the first 150 dogs on the day. Contact the fundraising team at fundraising@cancerfocusni.org.

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Helpline, 0800 783 3339.