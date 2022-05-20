Search

20 May 2022

Cancer Focus NI running 'Paws for a Cause' event in County Derry

The fundraiser will take place next weekend.

Cancer Focus NI running 'Paws for a Cause' event in County Derry

Dog lover and Cancer Focus NI fundraiser Emma McCann is getting excited for the event,

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 May 2022 11:25 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry wood is to be the setting for a fundraising dog walk in support of a local cancer charity this weekend.

It is with tail wagging excitement that Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is calling all dog lovers to sign up to its Waggy Woodland Walk at Springhill House in Moneymore on Saturday May 28 from 2.00pm to 5.00pm, to raise vital funds for their cancer services.

The event will feature the central Waggy Woodland Walk with a choice of a long or short walks - suitable for dogs and owners of all ages, shapes and sizes.

The family fun day will also include dog agility show, meet and greet with the PSNI police dog unit, doggy stalls, doggy raffles, and much more.

Local Cancer Focus fundraiser and dog lover, Emma McCann said, “The Waggy Woodland Walk will hopefully help raise awareness of the charity’s incredible services which are available for local cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.

“It’s great to see an event like this in my community, bringing everyone together in joint support, so I want to encourage all the local dogs and owners to turn out for this brilliant local charity.”

“I am so excited to launching the first dog walking family fun day event for the whole community. We are inviting all the family to come along and of course dogs of all shapes and sizes.

“Our walk will not only increase awareness of Cancer Focus NI and the support services we offer but will also raise vital funds.

“All the money will go towards funding their many services which support patients and carers who are struggling with a cancer diagnosis”.

The walk will kick off on Saturday May 28 at 2.00pm in Springhill House, Moneymore. ‘Pawty’ bags are guaranteed for the first 150 dogs on the day. Contact the fundraising team at fundraising@cancerfocusni.org.

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Helpline, 0800 783 3339.

County Derry sisters attacked police after dispute over St Patrick's night lift

The defendants had been drinking since early afternoon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media