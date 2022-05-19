Search

19 May 2022

Derry Gaels urged to support prostate cancer research

Ulster GAA has endorsed the QUB-led research.

Derry Gaels urged to support prostate cancer research

Stephen O’Reilly, Development Manager, Queen’s University Belfast, and Ciaran McLaughlin, President, Ulster GAA.

Derry Gaels have been encouraged to get behind an important fundraising initiative around prostate cancer.

In aid of Ulster GAA's Charity Partner for 2022, Gaels have been asked to support prostate cancer research at the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University Belfast and the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre.

Over 4,500 men in Ireland are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year. In the UK, prostate cancer deaths have exceeded breast cancer deaths for the first time, with over 11,000 men per year dying of aggressive forms of prostate cancer.

At present, one in eight men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, with an increased risk for those aged 50 or more (the majority of cases are diagnosed in men aged 65+) or with a family history of prostate cancer.

The prostate cancer research team based at the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research and the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre, led by oncologist Dr Aidan Cole, Prof Joe O’Sullivan and Prof Suneil Jain, is focused on improving treatments for those patients with the most serious types of prostate cancer.

Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin, commented:

“As a cause very close to my heart, I am delighted to renew Ulster GAA’s charity partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and continue to support the prostate cancer research team in 2022.

“Opportunities for fundraising and awareness have been restricted by the pandemic, but the reach of the GAA family will help to create greater awareness of the disease and help with early detection.

"Whether it’s on the field, in the lab or as a fan, everyone can play their part.”

Dr Aidan Cole from Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research at Queen’s University said:

“The prostate cancer research team at Queen’s is delighted to renew this partnership with the Ulster Council GAA to improve education, diagnosis and management of men diagnosed with prostate cancer in our communities.

“We are proud of our strong links with the GAA community and endeavour to provide our patients with the best treatments available and lead in clinical trials that can transform the treatment of prostate cancer in the future.”

If your club would like to get involved in creating greater awareness of prostate cancer, please contact maura.mcmenamin.ulster@gaa.ie.

If you would like to support fundraising efforts, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ulster-GAA1

