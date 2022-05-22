Derry Slimming World consultant Ciara now helping others achieve their goals

Ciara started gaining weight after her first baby and with each pregnancy thereafter, she gained even more pounds.

Struggling to lose weight, she tried loads of diets and gym membership with personal trainers but nothing was sustainable or fitted easily into her life.

She said: “I could feel my health deteriorating, I couldn’t walk upstairs without being out of breath, my heart rate was sky high and the dreaded BMI was climbing.

“I couldn’t run around or play on the floor with my children as I struggled to get up comfortably.

“I was tired all the time, felt embarrassed and ashamed but I always put a ‘face on’ -my confidence was non-existent and no one knew how unhappy I was.

“My mental health and anxiety suffered, for various reasons, life can be tough and challenging, I knew I was an emotional eater and that my will power was little to none - so how could I stick to something and see the benefits?

“That’s when I found Slimming World, a healthy eating plan that was sustainable, flexible and gave me results - following their three extra easy steps, freeing myself from the other diet cycles, this is a lifestyle plan not a diet.”

Ciara is now a Slimming World consultant for the Saturday group at Pennyburn Youth Club and Thursday at Clooney Hall in the Waterside.

“I honestly couldn’t believe what I achieved at Slimming World and was offered an amazing opportunity to be a slimming World consultant.

“I adore my role, helping and supporting my members, seeing them achieve their goals.

“You might ask 'do I have an iron fist of willpower?' No, I'm human like everyone else, I make time for me, self care and mental health is so important and what Slimming World has taught me is 'choice' power, moving on if I’ve had a bump on the road.

“Slimming World showed me how to eat the foods I loved, curries, lasagna, steak and chips - the list was endless.”

Concluding, Ciara said: “The key is to never give up, because then things start to click into place... all I wanted was to be comfortable, happy and healthy in my own body, no guilt or shame just a weight that I was happy with and that is what you will find at SlimmingWorld.”