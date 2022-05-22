Search

22 May 2022

Derry Slimming World consultant Ciara now helping others achieve their goals

'I honestly couldn’t believe what I achieved at Slimming World'

Derry Slimming World consultant Ciara now helping others achieve their goals

Ciara before and after her weight loss with the support of Slimming World.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 May 2022 2:58 PM

Ciara started gaining weight after her first baby and with each pregnancy thereafter, she gained even more pounds.

Struggling to lose weight, she tried loads of diets and gym membership with personal trainers but nothing was sustainable or fitted easily into her life.

She said: “I could feel my health deteriorating, I couldn’t walk upstairs without being out of breath, my heart rate was sky high and the dreaded BMI was climbing.

“I couldn’t run around or play on the floor with my children as I struggled to get up comfortably.

“I was tired all the time, felt embarrassed and ashamed but I always put a ‘face on’ -my confidence was non-existent and no one knew how unhappy I was.

“My mental health and anxiety suffered, for various reasons, life can be tough and challenging,  I knew I was an emotional eater and that my will power was little to none - so how could I stick to something and see the benefits?

“That’s when I found Slimming World, a healthy eating plan that was sustainable, flexible and gave me results - following their three extra easy steps, freeing myself from the other diet cycles, this is a lifestyle plan not a diet.”

Ciara is now a Slimming World consultant for the Saturday group at Pennyburn Youth Club and Thursday at Clooney Hall in the Waterside.

“I started to gain weight after my first baby and with each pregnancy after that I gained more weight and struggled to lose any weight.

“I honestly couldn’t believe what I achieved at Slimming World and was offered an amazing opportunity to be a slimming World consultant.

“I adore my role, helping and supporting my members, seeing them achieve their goals.

Ciara after her weight loss with the support of Slimming World.

“You might ask 'do I have an iron fist of willpower?' No, I'm human like everyone else, I make time for me, self care and mental health is so important and what Slimming World has taught me is 'choice' power, moving on if I’ve had a bump on the road.

“Slimming World showed me how to eat the foods I loved, curries, lasagna, steak and chips - the list was endless.”

Concluding, Ciara said: “The key is to never give up, because then things start to click into place... all I wanted was to be comfortable, happy and healthy in my own body, no guilt or shame just a weight that I was happy with and that is what you will find at SlimmingWorld.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media