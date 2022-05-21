Derry Council offices lit up in support of Brain Injury Week

Council offices on Derry’s Strand Road and The Alley Theatre in Strabane have been lit in blue and green to raise awareness for Brain Injury Week.

The lighting is being facilitated by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, who said he hoped the lighting taking place until Sunday would raise awareness about the issues people living with brain injuries face.

He said: “There can be a range of issues causing brain injury,” he explained. “It could be caused by a fall, the head being struck against something, motor accidents, or assaults, to name a few.

“Whether they are struggling with temporary or permanent disabilities or facing other people’s prejudices, brain injury survivors have to face a lot daily and I would urge people to consider those challenges this week.

“People with brain injuries should consult professionals to seek the appropriate treatment for their individual problems.

“Preventative measures, as well as medication and physical/mental therapies, can also help the recovery process.”

Brain Injury Awareness Week was first established by Headway - a British organisation dedicated to supporting accident survivors as well as preventing brain injuries.

It helps individuals recover and rehabilitates them by providing them with the necessary treatment to get back on their feet.

In many cases, Headway has also helped brain injury survivors find new jobs and opportunities in different fields.

To learn more about people living with brain injury and how you can support them visit www.headway.org.uk, call the free helpline on 0808 800 2244 or email helpline@headway.org.uk.