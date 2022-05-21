Search

21 May 2022

Derry Council offices lit up in support of Brain Injury Week

Derry Council offices lit up in support of Brain Injury Week

Council offices on Derry’s Strand Road lit in blue and green to raise awareness for Brain Injury Week.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 May 2022 8:45 AM

Council offices on Derry’s Strand Road and The Alley Theatre in Strabane have been lit in blue and green to raise awareness for Brain Injury Week.

The lighting is being facilitated by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, who said he hoped the lighting taking place until Sunday would raise awareness about the issues people living with brain injuries face.

He said: “There can be a range of issues causing brain injury,” he explained. “It could be caused by a fall, the head being struck against something, motor accidents, or assaults, to name a few.

“Whether they are struggling with temporary or permanent disabilities or facing other people’s prejudices, brain injury survivors have to face a lot daily and I would urge people to consider those challenges this week.

“People with brain injuries should consult professionals to seek the appropriate treatment for their individual problems.

“Preventative measures, as well as medication and physical/mental therapies, can also help the recovery process.”

Brain Injury Awareness Week was first established by Headway - a British organisation dedicated to supporting accident survivors as well as preventing brain injuries.

It helps individuals recover and rehabilitates them by providing them with the necessary treatment to get back on their feet.
In many cases, Headway has also helped brain injury survivors find new jobs and opportunities in different fields.

To learn more about people living with brain injury and how you can support them visit www.headway.org.uk, call the free helpline on 0808 800 2244 or email helpline@headway.org.uk.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media