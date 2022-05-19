Search

19 May 2022

Derry charity host coffee morning to support relief efforts in Ukraine

Funds raised at the Destined coffee morning will go to aid the people of Ukraine.

Destined, the learning disability charity based in the North West Learning Disability Centre, is to host a coffee morning in partnership with Trocaire in support of the relief efforts in Ukraine.

The event will be held in Destined’s Whistle Stop Café this Saturday morning, May 21, from 10.00am to noon.

Those attending will be able to sample traditional Ukrainian food along with Irish breakfasts and coffee and teas will also be served.

Trocaire has been at the forefront of supplying aid to Ukraine and Destined has worked with the group on a number fund raising projects in the past including holding a flag day in aid of the famine victims of east Africa.

Destined members will be on hand to help serve coffees and teas.

Charlene Keenan, Destined general manager, said: “ The coffee morning gives our Destined members an opportunity to support, in a local way the victims of the war in Ukraine, we hope that there will be a good attendance and I would welcome everyone to attend.

Charlene Keenan, Destined general manager.

"We are also delighted to be working with Trocaire again and supporting their valuable work.”

Patrons are invited to use the Destined car park for free parking.

Local News

