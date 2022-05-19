Search

19 May 2022

Bahai's gather in Derry for major three-day confernece

19 May 2022 12:40 PM

Members of the Bahai faith will gather in Derry this weekend for a major three-day conference.

'Striving for the Greater Good in Humanity' will take place in the Maldron Hotel tomorrow (Friday), Saturday and Sunday with a number of 'breakout events' being held in the Verbal Arts Centre.

Kirsten O'Brien, secretary of the Bahá'í Council of Northern Ireland, said the event was being staged to 'explore and advance a unified vision for the betterment of our community and will feature individuals and local organisations that have, for years, 'tirelessly' dedicated their time and resources to this end.

She added: “Today, humanity is overwhelmed with many challenges and ills, and is facing an uncertain future, one that is sure to further test the structures of society to their limits. Hope is a depleted resource.

“Yet, there are many involved in noble pursuits seeking to steer society towards the positive virtues of the human spirit – virtues that have the power to transcend oppression and energise our work towards cooperation and reciprocity.

“The Bahá'ís are involved in this process worldwide and consider your organisation as a co-worker in this noble enterprise.

“The purpose of this particular event is to explore the oneness of humanity through meaningful conversations in a spirit of fellowship.

“With the global challenges facing the world, humanity is ever more conscious of the need for collaboration and harmony.”
Ms O'Brien said those attending would be able to share, in discussion, their organisation’s perspectives, aims and objectives, in the small groups.

She added: “Our aim is to celebrate the good work that is being done in our community and encourage others to join in community building services and thereby expand the movement towards the cause of greater good for the whole of the human race.
The conference includes large and small group discussions, as well as featuring the arts throughout. Families are especially welcome. Sessions for children (5 - 11 years) and junior youth (12 - 14 years) are included.

Anyone wishing to part in any or all of the event, is invited to register online at: www.niconf.uk at their earliest opportunity.

