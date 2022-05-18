Search

18 May 2022

County Derry man drove past police with 'joint in his mouth'

The defendant appeared in court on Wednesday.

County Derry man drove past police with 'joint in his mouth'

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 May 2022 8:15 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 20-year-old County Derry man has admitted possession of a class B drug after driving past police with a 'joint' in his mouth.

Jude McAllister, of Creagh Road, Magherafelt, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to enter a guilty plea to the possession charge.

Police had been on patrol in the Castledawson area when they saw the defendant pulling up to the junction of the Hillhead Road.

They observed the defendant had a 'joint' in his mouth while manoeuvring the car, and when they stopped McAllister, a smell of cannabis was detected.

The defendant made full admissions at the road side and representing himself in court, told the judge he thought the 'joint' had been in his hand, not his mouth.

Judge Mullan fined McAllister £100 for the offence and issued a destruction order for the drugs.

County Derry sisters attacked police after dispute over St Patrick's night lift

The defendants had been drinking since early afternoon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media