County Derry man drove past police with 'joint in his mouth'

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
A 20-year-old County Derry man has admitted possession of a class B drug after driving past police with a 'joint' in his mouth.
Jude McAllister, of Creagh Road, Magherafelt, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to enter a guilty plea to the possession charge.
Police had been on patrol in the Castledawson area when they saw the defendant pulling up to the junction of the Hillhead Road.
They observed the defendant had a 'joint' in his mouth while manoeuvring the car, and when they stopped McAllister, a smell of cannabis was detected.
The defendant made full admissions at the road side and representing himself in court, told the judge he thought the 'joint' had been in his hand, not his mouth.
Judge Mullan fined McAllister £100 for the offence and issued a destruction order for the drugs.
Children from Limavady Family Centre After-Schools Club enjoyed planting flowers at the new community garden in Greystone Park, Limavady with Housing Executive staff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.