Search

18 May 2022

County Derry landscaping project 'blooming' lovely

An area of Limavady has been given a makeover.

County Derry landscaping project 'blooming' lovely

Children from Limavady Family Centre After-Schools Club enjoyed planting flowers at the new community garden in Greystone Park, Limavady with Housing Executive staff

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 May 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Residents in the Greystone Park area of Limavady are enjoying a new community garden area, thanks to a landscaping makeover by the Housing Executive.

The green area in front of these homes was under-utilised and, following consultation with the residents in late 2021, it has been transformed to create a paved area with seating, raised beds and shrubs.

All landscaping was completed last month, with the Housing Executive funding the scheme. Children from Rossmar Special School and Limavady Family Centre After-Schools Club helped plant the final flowers with staff.

Housing Executive Assistant Area Manager, Hilary Canning, came along to help the children finish off the makeover.

“We wanted to make the outdoor space welcoming area for residents to gather outside in better weather. The new landscaping complements the already established blossom trees and provides a great outdoor meeting spot for residents and their families,” she said.

Pictured after planting flowers at the new community garden in Greystone Park, Limavady are pupils from Rossmar School along with Housing Executive staff.

“Our Grounds staff have worked their magic here, and asking the children to help gives them a sense of community pride and belonging in the area.

“One of the residents in the street, who preferred not to be named, told me ‘The garden is a really marvellous job, like having a park of our own. Really nice to sit and look out at.’”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media