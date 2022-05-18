County Derry landscaping project 'blooming' lovely

Residents in the Greystone Park area of Limavady are enjoying a new community garden area, thanks to a landscaping makeover by the Housing Executive.

The green area in front of these homes was under-utilised and, following consultation with the residents in late 2021, it has been transformed to create a paved area with seating, raised beds and shrubs.

All landscaping was completed last month, with the Housing Executive funding the scheme. Children from Rossmar Special School and Limavady Family Centre After-Schools Club helped plant the final flowers with staff.

Housing Executive Assistant Area Manager, Hilary Canning, came along to help the children finish off the makeover.

“We wanted to make the outdoor space welcoming area for residents to gather outside in better weather. The new landscaping complements the already established blossom trees and provides a great outdoor meeting spot for residents and their families,” she said.

Pictured after planting flowers at the new community garden in Greystone Park, Limavady are pupils from Rossmar School along with Housing Executive staff.

“Our Grounds staff have worked their magic here, and asking the children to help gives them a sense of community pride and belonging in the area.

“One of the residents in the street, who preferred not to be named, told me ‘The garden is a really marvellous job, like having a park of our own. Really nice to sit and look out at.’”