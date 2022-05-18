Search

18 May 2022

Project aimed at reducing loneliness launched in County Derry

Pictured are the volunteers who helped out at the launch of the C.A.R.E Project in Park.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The Learmount Community Development Group were delighted to recently launch the new C.A.R.E Project (Collective Approach to Rural Exclusion) which will be delivered throughout the Sperrin DEA.

The launch took place on Sunday May 8 where people gathered to enjoy a walk around Learmount Forest to take in the stunning bluebell display and then relax with friends and family to hear all about the CARE project.

Patrick Conway, chairperson of the Learmount Community Development Group said: “In partnership with Dennett Interchange Ltd, Glenelly Development Trust Ltd, Artigarvan Community Response and Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group this four year project which is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund will enable the project partners to work jointly to deliver a health and wellbeing project for the over 55 + age group in the rural area. People will be encouraged to participate in a wide range of opportunities to help them to stay active and connect with their community.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund added: “It’s great to see this project officially launched and providing activities to improve the health and wellbeing of older people in this rural area and bringing them together to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“National Lottery players raise more than £30 million every week across the UK for good causes like this, and they can be proud to know that it is making such a difference to people in Northern Ireland.”

The CARE project team would like to thank everyone who came along to support the event and making the day a great success.

Anyone looking for further information on the CARE Project being delivered in the Sperrin DEA contact the Learmount Community Group on 02877781881.

See pages 12 and 13 for pictures from the launch.

Learmount Resource Centre hosting dementia support event

