County Derry football club fundraise in memory of former player

Magherafelt Sky Blues Football Club is running a football tournament and draw in memory of former player.

Charles Conway passed away in 2020 and now the club plan to pay tribute to him by hosting the event for charity.

Conor Donnelly from the club explained: “Charlie was a long term player and friend of the club. We believe establishing the ‘Charles Conway Memorial Cup’ as an annual event is a fitting tribute in his memory and a great opportunity to raise much needed awareness and funds for charity.

“This year we have chosen two amazing local Charities and all funds will be split equally between ALPS (All Lives are Precious) and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.”

ALPS is a community based mental health initiative offering support and services for emotional wellbeing, mental health education, and suicide prevention.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, is the charity that works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) bringing pre-hospital critical care direct to accident scenes throughout the region.

The draw runs for the month of May and includes a voucher for the InterContinental Hotel Dublin for €1,000 as well as £1,000 spending money. Second prize is £1,000 cash and third prize is £500.

Anyone interested in contributing in Charlie’s memory can enter the draw for £10 per entry via Prizefunder.co.uk.

The memorial and prizes will be announced on final day, May 28. All support is welcomed and appreciated.