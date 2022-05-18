Search

18 May 2022

Public urged to sign petition to stop people dying in poverty

A local councillor has called for more financial assistance to be provided to the terminally ill.

Public urged to sign petition to stop people dying in poverty

Cllr Helena Dallat O'Driscoll has called for extra financial assistance.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

SDLP Bann councillor Helena Dallat O’Driscoll has encouraged the public to sign a petition aiming to stop people dying in poverty. 

According to Marie Curie, 90,000 people die in poverty every year in the UK. 

The charity has launched a petition calling on greater financial support for people with terminal illnesses. 

Councillor Dallat O’Driscoll said: “The idea that people in the North and across these islands would be worrying about how they are going to pay their bills and feed themselves after being diagnosed with a terminal illness is heartbreaking, but that’s the reality for thousands of people each and every year.

"Anyone who has been given a terminal diagnosis should be focusing on spending the time they have left with their loved ones, not being concerned with financial issues. 

“The UK government needs to step up and provide support to people in this situation so that they can be made as comfortable as possible for the remainder of their life.

"In the Assembly the SDLP led the way when it came to securing the removal of a cruel six-month limit that prevented terminally ill welfare claimants from accessing support and we need to see further measures introduced to help people who find themselves in this position. 

“I’m encouraging people in our council area and right across the North to sign Marie Curie’s petition and urge the British government to come forward with a package of financial support for anyone who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

"The idea that anyone should pass away in poverty in this day and age is disgraceful and we need to do a much better job of looking after people from they are born right up until the end of their life.” 

AE22: Human moments shine through in the pressure cooker of the count centre

A candid look at the inside of the two-day election count in Magherafelt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media