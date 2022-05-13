Search

14 May 2022

County Derry mourns the loss of 'loyal and kind-hearted' school teacher

Marie McGuckin was Head of Geography at St Patrick's College, Maghera.

County Derry mourns the loss of 'loyal and kind-hearted' school teacher

The late Marie McGuckin.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

14 May 2022 12:34 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Tributes have been paid to a 'loyal and kind-hearted' teacher who passed away on Friday following a period of illness.

Marie McGuckin, from Ballinderry, was Head of Geography in St Patrick's College, Maghera.

The school announced a closure on Monday May 16 as a mark of respect, and in a statement said she would be 'sorely missed'.

"The College this afternoon learned with deep regret of the death of Mrs Marie McGuckin - Head of Geography, esteemed colleague and friend," they said.

"We join as a College community to offer our sincere condolences to her husband, Paddy, her children Michael and Catherine and the wider McGuckin and McCormack families.

"She will be very sorely missed by staff and pupils. We are heartbroken. May she rest in peace. St Patrick, pray for her."

Ballinderry Shamrocks also posted a tribute to Mrs McGuckin, saying she supported them 'in any way she could'.

"Our club is greatly saddened to announce the untimely death of our member Marie McGuckin," they said.

"Marie was a very special,loyal and kind-hearted member who supported us in every way she could.

"She took great joy out of the involvement of her husband Patrick(youth coach),her son Michael(youth footballer) and her daughter Catherine(youth camog and ladies footballer).

"To those three we offer our sincere condolences and support over the coming days.

"Sympathy also to her parents Mary and Colm McCormack(Carrickmore) and Patrick's parents Mick and Marguerite,her sisters and brother, and indeed to the entire McGuckin and McCormack family circle."

Tributes also poured in for Marie from neighbouring GAA clubs in Tyrone and Derry, with Moortown and Magherafelt also offering their condolences.

Edendork GAC, home club of Marie's husband Patrick, paid tribute to a 'devoted mother'.

"Marie was a lovely caring girl. She was modest and humble," they said.

"She was unwavering in her support for Paddy during his own illness. Above all she was a devoted Mother. As a teacher in St Patrick's Maghera, Marie was hugely respected.

"She will be sorely missed by the teachers there as well as the pupils and her form class in particular who she was still in contact with.

"Marie bore her illness with incredible strength. Towards the end her thoughts were only of her husband and her children as well as her family and how she could help them deal with the time ahead.

"Marie was a friend to many of us. Some of us never met her. That doesn't matter. Tonight, together, we are all thinking of Marie and her family."

Derrychrin Primary School, where Mrs McGuckin's children Michael and Catherine were past pupils, also offered their condolences.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, staff and pupils of Derrychrin Primary School, we deeply regret the death of Mrs Marie McGuckin, mother of past pupils Michael and Catherine," they said.

"As a school community, we extend our sincerest condolences to her husband Paddy, her children Michael and Catherine and the entire McGuckin and McCormack family circle. Lady of Fatima pray for her. May she rest in peace."

Marie McGuckin's funeral will take place on Monday May 16 after 12.00pm Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Ballinderry, with burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam, with the church limited to family only.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media