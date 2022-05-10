Search

11 May 2022

Amnesty a 'shameful affront to democracy' says Bloody Sunday victim's family

The family of Willie McKinney have released a statement through their solicitors.

Amnesty a 'shameful affront to democracy' says Bloody Sunday victim's family

Willie McKinney.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 May 2022 9:02 PM

Email:

editor@derrynews.net

The family of a man killed on Bloody Sunday have said British government proposals on an amnesty for British army veterans is a 'shameful affront to democracy'.

In a statement released through their solicitor, Madden & Finucane, Willie's brother Mickey McKinney heavily criticised the move.

"The government’s proposals to legislate for a conditional immunity is a shameful affront to any democracy founded on the rule of law," he said.

"Soldier F currently faces prosecution for the murders of my brother Willie and Jim Wray and the attempted murder of several others.

"In total, he is responsible for the deaths of five persons and the wounding of at least six others on that day.

"Within a matter of moments, Soldier F created two widows and orphaned twelve children and destroyed many other lives, yet all he could muster was an eight page statement to the Bloody Sunday Inquiry in which he said he could not recall or could not remember events on Bloody Sunday no less than 80 times.

"Is this the type of conditional co-operation that the British government intends to endorse in order to protect its murderous state killers from prosecution?”

In March 2019, the PPS directed that 'Soldier F' be prosecuted for the murders of William McKinney and James Wray, as well as the attempted murders of Joe Mahon, Joe Friel, Michael Quinn, Patrick O'Donnell and 'other persons unknown'.

Legal proceedings in relation to the failure to prosecute Soldier F for the murder of Michael Kelly are also ongoing after a bullet from the deceased was forensically linked to Soldier F's rifle.

"If I had been half an inch forward, I would have been killed"

Fifty years on from being shot on his way home from school by a British army rubber bullet that would rob him of his sight, Richard Moore looks back on the event that blinded him, the support of his parents, meeting and forgiving the soldier fired on him and his friendship with the Dalai Lama

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media