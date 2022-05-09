Search

09 May 2022

Translink strike is back ON as union rejects pay offer

Drivers, cleaners and shunters will walk out on May 17.

Translink strike is back ON as unions reject pay offer

09 May 2022 5:32 PM

The Translink strike is back on after union members rejected the company's pay offer.

Drivers, shunters and cleaners will walk out of work on May 17 until May 23, causing the entire NI bus network to grind to a halt.

A six per cent increase was offered to members of the GMB Union, but was not deemed sufficient enough by members to cope with what the union described as 'rampant' inflation.

GMB Regional Organiser, Peter Macklin, said there was 'anger and frustration' within the company's workers.

"They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic - despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk," he said.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost of living crisis they face – but bosses aren’t listening. 

“The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland. It will be a complete shutdown.” 

