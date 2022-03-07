'Homelessness can happen to anybody' says local MLA

A Foyle MLA has welcomed a revealing report into the extent of 'hidden homelessness'.

The report, carried out by the Simon Community and Ulster University in Stormont, has laid bare the extent of Northern Ireland's growing 'hidden homelessness' problem.

Indicating the issue could impact on over 110,000 people in the North, the report also says the Covid-19 pandemic and ever-increasing cost of living means it is a growing risk that must be tackled now.

Many people who become homeless do not show up in official statistics and are not visible, this is known as ‘hidden homelessness’.

Often staying with friends or relatives, ‘sofa surfing’, living in severely overcrowded conditions, squatting, not connected to support services and without a home of their own.

Following the impact of the pandemic and with the cost of living and inflation having accelerated to the highest rates in 30 years, this is likely to have a serious impact on many local people who may well be forced from their homes and have to rely on friends or family to provide them with a bed.

This research, which is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, was carried out by Ulster University and launched at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, sponsored by DUP MLA, Paula Bradley, Sinn Féin MLA, Ciara Ferguson and Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.

It examines who is vulnerable to hidden homelessness and why, the barriers and challenges that are faced with regard to seeking and receiving support, the impact of a lack of long-term funding for the sector and the housing supply crisis.

The study includes the findings of interviews with a range of voluntary, community, statutory organisations and individuals who share their own experience of hidden homelessness.

Findings from the Ulster University report suggest that some groups in society are more vulnerable to becoming part of the hidden homeless population including young people, single people aged over 55, domestic abuse survivors, members of the LGBTQ community and ex-prisoners.

They may not present themselves for support for various reasons or be accepted as homeless because the current assessment system in place can only provide accommodation for those who meet specific criteria.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson thanked Ulster University and the Simon Community for the research they had carried out.

"Homelessness can happen to anybody. It does not discriminate on the basis of gender," she said.

"However, it is more likely to happen to those who are part of particularly vulnerable and marginalised groups in our society including but not limited to, our young people, people over 55, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, lone parents and those with no recourse to public funds.

"This report sheds light on some structural inequalities which have been compounded throughout the Covid-19 pandemic for marginalised groups within our society.

"It evidences a clear need for a policy response which is intersectional and works to eliminate stigma surrounding homelessness and support the delivery of affordable housing. This is our collective challenge.”

Jim Dennison, Chief Executive at the Simon Community, said the report's findings will be key for homelessness prevention services and anticipating future need.

"There is no doubt that we are currently facing a homelessness crisis," he said.

"The current barriers within the statutory housing system in Northern Ireland mean that some of the most vulnerable people in society cannot access adequate support to secure accommodation.

"The effects of homelessness can be devastating, and we know that people who face hidden homelessness for longer periods are much more likely to experience a deterioration in mental and physical health.

“We believe that everyone deserves a home, but current demand for housing outstrips supply. The lack of social housing alongside record rent costs in the private rental sector are contributing significantly to homelessness.

"Improved housing supply will play a key role in breaking this cycle. There needs to be increased investment in social housing and delivery of more affordable housing for all including the private rental sector," he added.

You can access the report here, and read the Executive Summary here.