Search

02 Mar 2022

'Huge progress' on A6 dualling scheme, says Minister

Nichola Mallon visited the site to mark progress on the stretch of road.

'Huge progress' on A6 dualling scheme, says Minister

Minister Nichola Mallon is pictured with Juan Rodriguez-Altonaga Martinez (Contracts Manager) and Michael Troughton (Project Director).

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Mar 2022 1:12 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon has visited the £220million Flagship A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling Scheme to mark the significant progress made on this strategic project.  

The scheme will provide 25.5 kilometres of high standard dual carriageway between Drumahoe and Dungiven, including a bypass of Dungiven with new roundabouts connecting the scheme to the existing road network at either end.   

Visiting the site today Minister Mallon said: “The A6 is a strategically important route as it connects the North West to Belfast and beyond so I am delighted to confirm that huge progress that has been made on this vital scheme. 

"The existing road carries around 15,000 vehicles per day and with traffic levels continuing to grow, the very significant investment of £220million from my Department will help to address regional imbalance, contribute to the economic development of the area, and bring long-term benefits to road users and local communities. 

Website chief made 'false and scurrilous' claims from fake email address

A judge said he was 'appalled' by the 34-year-old's behaviour.

“Work commenced in September 2018 and I am pleased to say that the project is now very well advanced with the earthworks, drainage and all 22 of the structures along the scheme substantially complete.

"The pavement construction is also progressing well with more than 30% of the surface course already laid along the main carriageway.

“Last year the £189million A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dual carriageway was opened to traffic, and when the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe section is completed this year, approximately three quarters of the Belfast to Derry route will be of dual carriageway standard or better.”

Continuing Minister Mallon said: “As well as improving the standard of carriageway along the A6, both schemes also provide enhanced provision for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists.

"New park and rides sites are now operational at Drumderg (Toome) and Drumahoe, with a further park and ride site currently under construction at Claudy.

“My officials and the contractor have worked hard to minimise any inconvenience for the public and I want to thank them for all their efforts. 

"I look forward to the completion of this scheme as it will significantly enhance the connectivity of the north-west, improve journey time reliability, reduce journey times and crucially improve road safety.”

GPs need to get 'back to business' says County Derry candidate

The Dungiven man has said the current system is 'unacceptable'.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media