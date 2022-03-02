Three in hospital following County Derry road collision

Tobermore Road, Draperstown. Pic: Google Maps.
Three people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in County Derry yesterday morning.
"Police are appealing for information following a three vehicle road traffic collision in the Tobermore Road area of Draperstown yesterday morning (Tuesday March 1)," said a spokesperson.
"Shortly before 11am, it was reported that a collision had taken place involving a car, a lorry and a van. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.
"Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 551 of 01/03/22."
