Search

02 Mar 2022

Three in hospital following County Derry road collision

Police are appealing for information.

Three in hospital following County Derry road collision

Tobermore Road, Draperstown. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Mar 2022 11:27 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Three people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in County Derry yesterday morning.

"Police are appealing for information following a three vehicle road traffic collision in the Tobermore Road area of Draperstown yesterday morning (Tuesday March 1)," said a spokesperson.

"Shortly before 11am, it was reported that a collision had taken place involving a car, a lorry and a van. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"Three people were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 551 of 01/03/22."

GPs need to get 'back to business' says County Derry candidate

The Dungiven man has said the current system is 'unacceptable'.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media