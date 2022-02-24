Search

24 Feb 2022

6,500 illegal cigarettes and counterfeit clothing seized from Derry shops

A selection of the 6,500 illegal cigarettes seized from eight shops in the Galliagh area of Derry on Tuesday.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Feb 2022 12:34 PM

Six thousand five hundred illegal cigarattes and counterfeit clothing were seized in a joint Customs (HMRC) and PSNI operation carried out in the Galliagh of Derry this week.

As part of the operation, HMRC officers, supported by PSNI’s District Support Team and local neighbourhood teams, conducted searches of eight shops on Tuesday, seizing some 6,500 cigarettes and 900g of hand-rolling tobacco were seized.

A quantity of counterfeit clothing, including trainers and T-shirts, was also seized by PSNI.

Commenting on the seizures, Steve Tracey, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The majority of retailers are law abiding traders.  However, there are those who believe they can make easy money by selling illicit tobacco products under the counter.

“HMRC has continued to develop new approaches to fight illicit tobacco production and works close with the police, trading standards, local authorities and international law enforcement partners.

“We encourage anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco to report it online or call the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

PSNI’s Sergeant Anderson said it was 'concerning' that some of the shops visited had illicit cigarettes on their premises.

A selection of the items seized.

Sgt Anderson added: “Retailers who stock and sell illicit cigarettes to the public should think carefully about the potential implications upon conviction. We will be making further enquiries following and I would encourage anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and other goods to please get in touch with us."

Investigations into the seizures are continuing.

