Search

23 Feb 2022

Ventura Highway launch new anthem for Derry City FC

Ventura Highway launch new anthem for Derry City FC

Ventura Highway will debut their song at the Brandywell tomorrow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Feb 2022 7:39 PM

“Ventura Highway” are saying thanks to Derry City Football Club in the best way they can – by recording a new song which they hope the Brandywell faithful will be singing from the terraces this season.

The song, entitled 'DCFC', will be released tomorrow and will be played as the team walks onto the pitch at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium before Derry’s first home match of the season.

In 1979 four local lads formed the band - “Ventura Highway” and 43 years later they have taken the opportunity to thank Derry City Football Club for all the much needed years of football entertainment.

Martin Mullan, who wrote “DCFC”, is also a Director of the club, said that the band are excited to give a little back.

“We wanted the fans to be involved so we were delighted when Karen Pyne, Supporters’ Liaison Officer, got members of the Brandywell Pride onboard to help sing the chorus,” he explained. “It’s a song that I hope the fans will like.”

Martin Sweeney, band member, added: “We are just four ordinary guys loving music and loving football and this song gives us both. Scaldy had wanted to take over the Drums but Mullan wouldn’t have any of it,” he laughed.

The “Ventura Highway” band members are: Don Clarke, Lead Singer, Martin Sweeney, Lead Guitar, Martin Mullan, Drums and Paul McGowan, Base Guitar. “

Don Clarke and Paul McGowan stated that “the buzz around the Brandywell is very exciting – this song is a great way to give something back and keep the good vibes going at the club!”

Grateful

The band would like to thank everyone that helped produce the song and promotional video, which can be viewed on the DC website from tomorrow afternoon.

Thanks go to: Brian McGonigle, Martin Bradley, Frankie McClintock, Ronan McMonagle, Paul McClintock, Willie Barrett, Lawrence Moore, Tommy Gormley, Pamela Mullan, DC Council staff, and all involved in DC Football Club, Karen Pyne and the Brandywell Pride and anyone else that helped us in any way.

Ventura Highway wish Ruaidhri Higgins and the Derry City Team “they love so well”, all the best in this new season.

The CD will be available to buy in the next few weeks and all proceeds will be donated to the Club.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media