Ventura Highway launch new anthem for Derry City FC

“Ventura Highway” are saying thanks to Derry City Football Club in the best way they can – by recording a new song which they hope the Brandywell faithful will be singing from the terraces this season.

The song, entitled 'DCFC', will be released tomorrow and will be played as the team walks onto the pitch at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium before Derry’s first home match of the season.

In 1979 four local lads formed the band - “Ventura Highway” and 43 years later they have taken the opportunity to thank Derry City Football Club for all the much needed years of football entertainment.

Martin Mullan, who wrote “DCFC”, is also a Director of the club, said that the band are excited to give a little back.

“We wanted the fans to be involved so we were delighted when Karen Pyne, Supporters’ Liaison Officer, got members of the Brandywell Pride onboard to help sing the chorus,” he explained. “It’s a song that I hope the fans will like.”

Martin Sweeney, band member, added: “We are just four ordinary guys loving music and loving football and this song gives us both. Scaldy had wanted to take over the Drums but Mullan wouldn’t have any of it,” he laughed.

The “Ventura Highway” band members are: Don Clarke, Lead Singer, Martin Sweeney, Lead Guitar, Martin Mullan, Drums and Paul McGowan, Base Guitar. “

Don Clarke and Paul McGowan stated that “the buzz around the Brandywell is very exciting – this song is a great way to give something back and keep the good vibes going at the club!”

Grateful

The band would like to thank everyone that helped produce the song and promotional video, which can be viewed on the DC website from tomorrow afternoon.

Thanks go to: Brian McGonigle, Martin Bradley, Frankie McClintock, Ronan McMonagle, Paul McClintock, Willie Barrett, Lawrence Moore, Tommy Gormley, Pamela Mullan, DC Council staff, and all involved in DC Football Club, Karen Pyne and the Brandywell Pride and anyone else that helped us in any way.

Ventura Highway wish Ruaidhri Higgins and the Derry City Team “they love so well”, all the best in this new season.

The CD will be available to buy in the next few weeks and all proceeds will be donated to the Club.