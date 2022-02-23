Cocaine among drugs uncovered in PSNI-Gardai cross-border operation

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis have been seized in Inishowen.

A cross border operation to tackle rural crime was conducted in the Buncrana district.

A number of vehicles were subsequently seized by customs while a number of road traffic offences were detected by Gardaí.

In addition, a driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for the presence of cocaine and cannabis.

Searches were also conducted throughout the Buncrana area under the Misuse of Drugs Act and as a result a quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized.

Commenting on the operation, Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty said: "An Garda Síochána is acutely aware that rural crime has the potential to cause serious harm to local communities if left unchecked.

“Together with our colleagues in the PSNI we are committed to taking a joint approach to protect and reassure communities on both sides of the border.

“This operation forms part of our continued efforts to disrupt the movements and activities of persons intent on causing harm in our communities and works to reduce and prevent criminal activity in border areas."