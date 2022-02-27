Derry college in electric vehicle collaboration

The lecturing teams from North West Regional College (NWRC), South West College (SWC), Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) and Donegal ETB are collaborating with electric vehicle specialists Hyundai to prepare for the ensuing transition to electric vehicles.

The collaboration commenced at the Hyundai National Learning Centre in Dublin with national service training manager Denis McCrudden.

He said: “Hyundai is driving their recruitment of apprentices and trainees to fill the highly skilled and technical roles needed in our franchises, but this is not enough.

“At Hyundai we empower the technicians within our network with the knowledge and skillset to keep ahead of the ever-evolving electrical vehicle technology.

“We are also collaborating with LYIT and their associated NW colleges to increase Ireland’s skill base in electric vehicle engineering and technology so that all sectors of every industry can benefit from Hyundai’s expertise in the area.”

The collaboration is seen as an exciting opportunity for the North West since the global electric car sales have surged by 140% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The innovative new courses offered by LYIT and Donegal ETB have been designed to allow graduates to work in this industry which is embarking on the rapid transition to electrified propulsion, namely electric vehicle. The government has set a target to have 936,000 of the cars registered in Ireland electrified by 2030 which necessitates both technical and engineering skill sets.

Alan Mitchell, NWRC lecturer said: “Battery Electric Vehicle, PHEV and Hybrid sales accounted for almost 36.4% of new registrations in November 2021 and show no sign of slowing down. Vehicle manufacturers have all either launched or are launching fully electric or electrified vehicles.

“The seismic shift from petrol to diesel power that happened over the last 25 years is set to repeat itself with the move to electric. Hyundai are at the forefront of this electrification development and we are extremely proud of our inclusion on this programme.”

Alan Mitchell, NWRC Lecturer

More training needs to be offered to engineers and technicians working in this area, and these programmes bridge this skills gap and will provide graduates who have the necessary knowledge and skills to excel and strengthen the industry.

If half of all vehicles made were fully electric, 10 million net jobs would be added globally economy-wide by 2030, according to the UN and International Labour Organisation.

Local industries must also adapt if it is considered that the mode of powering Quarry Crushing Equipment, Agricultural Equipment and Material Handling Equipment for example, will all have to change.

If you are interested in Electric or Hybrid Vehicle training at all levels from Level 1 upwards then visit www.nwrc.ac.uk or contact alan.mitchell@nwrc.ac.uk