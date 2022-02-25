Derry's Maybrook Day Centre service users complete council waste and recycling course

The Maybrook Day Centre service users pictured with their certificates on completing the council's waste and recycling course
Service users at Maybrook Day Centre on Derry's Racecourse Road have recently completed the local council's waste and recycling course.
Eight service users took part in the course that took place every Wednesday for 12 weeks, assisted by staff member, Danny McLaughlin.
A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said: “Together they explored all aspects of waste and recycling.
Other themes which the group learned about were Health and Safety in a work environment and Control Of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH).
“All participants engaged well within the sessions. Over the final four sessions they helped produce bird feeders out of recycled materials and these are now hanging out in the Maybrook garden.”
“Aiden Lynch, liaison officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, facilitated the group in a very positive, proactive and fun way.”
The spokesperson concluded: “At the conclusion of the course all service users work books were submitted to the OCN examining board and after scrutiny by the board we are delighted to say that all service users met the required standard to gain Open College Network accreditation.”
