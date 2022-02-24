Search

25 Feb 2022

Ballinascreen Historical Society launches new book

The book will focus on poet Geordie Barnett.

Ballinascreen Historical Society launches new book

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Feb 2022 12:00 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Ballinascreen Historical Society’s very first publication in 1980, “The Wee Black Tin”, comprised writings from two deceased parish poets, one of whom was Geordie Barnett.

At that time he was already a local legend as an historian, archaeologist, botanist, geologist, folklorist, musician and, not least, a poet.

It is then with great pride that the Society announces the arrival of their 47th publication – Geordie – Poems by, and tributes to, George Barnett (1876-1965) of Owenreagh, Draperstown.

This weighty tome (over 1.4 kg) contains, in its 372 pages, 291 poems; 11 tributes; 25 photographs; 6 appendices; a bibliography and a local map insert.

It has been compiled and introduced by Graham Mawhinney, the foreword is by Patrick Loughrey and it is in a limited edition of 200 copies.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend an informal book launch in Draperstown Library (50 High Street) on Saturday, February 26 from 2pm to 4pm. Visitors can call in at any time during those two hours.

Current Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to. The Launch price of £19.50 will include a free copy of Geordie Barnett’s Sixtowns.

Alternatively books are available by post from Ballinascreen Historical Society, c/o The Business Centre, 5 Tobermore Road, Draperstown, BT45 7AG for £23 (post inclusive within UK).

The very first person to receive an advance copy of this book commented: “What a substantial and significant book! Beautifully done, from the map to the illustrations, to a rich range of content and the highest production values - a magnificent tribute to a man who so richly deserves this accolade.”

Signed copies of this limited edition book will undoubtedly make ideal and unique gifts.

Local firm donates to Draperstown charity

STEPS provide counselling and support to those struggling with their mental health.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media