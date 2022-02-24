Ballinascreen Historical Society’s very first publication in 1980, “The Wee Black Tin”, comprised writings from two deceased parish poets, one of whom was Geordie Barnett.

At that time he was already a local legend as an historian, archaeologist, botanist, geologist, folklorist, musician and, not least, a poet.

It is then with great pride that the Society announces the arrival of their 47th publication – Geordie – Poems by, and tributes to, George Barnett (1876-1965) of Owenreagh, Draperstown.

This weighty tome (over 1.4 kg) contains, in its 372 pages, 291 poems; 11 tributes; 25 photographs; 6 appendices; a bibliography and a local map insert.

It has been compiled and introduced by Graham Mawhinney, the foreword is by Patrick Loughrey and it is in a limited edition of 200 copies.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend an informal book launch in Draperstown Library (50 High Street) on Saturday, February 26 from 2pm to 4pm. Visitors can call in at any time during those two hours.

Current Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to. The Launch price of £19.50 will include a free copy of Geordie Barnett’s Sixtowns.

Alternatively books are available by post from Ballinascreen Historical Society, c/o The Business Centre, 5 Tobermore Road, Draperstown, BT45 7AG for £23 (post inclusive within UK).

The very first person to receive an advance copy of this book commented: “What a substantial and significant book! Beautifully done, from the map to the illustrations, to a rich range of content and the highest production values - a magnificent tribute to a man who so richly deserves this accolade.”

Signed copies of this limited edition book will undoubtedly make ideal and unique gifts.