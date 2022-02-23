Search

23 Feb 2022

County Derry man rewarded for show of sportsmanship at MacRory final

Holy Trinity management John McKeever and Peter Canavan recognised Anton's gesture.

County Derry man rewarded for show of sportsmanship at MacRory final

Holy Trinity management team John McKeever and Peter Canavan sent Anton a training top as thanks for his kind gesture.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

23 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A Tyrone school has acknowledge a kind gesture from a County Derry man after they were defeated by St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt in the recent MacRory Cup final.

Holy Trinity College, Cookstown, arranged for a training top to be sent to Anton Campbell from Magherafelt after his show of kindness following the final whistle in Armagh.

As the Holy Trinity players lay distraught in the aftermath of their 2-9 to 0-8 defeat to the County Derry school, Anton spent time commiserating with them on the pitch.

His father Anthony shared photographs of Anton shaking hands with a number of the Holy Trinity players, along with a picture of the top received from managers John McKeever and Peter Canavan.

“Anton throughly enjoyed the McRory final on Sunday,” he said.

“After the game to use his words he 'showed respect' to the Holy Trinity College players after the game.

“Today this top arrived in the post for Anton as thanks for his kindness towards the HTC players. Many thanks to John Mckeever and Peter Canavan.”

Jamie Joe's GAA match raises £37,000 for charities

Jamie Joe received life-saving surgery in Dublin last year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media