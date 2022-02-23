County Derry man rewarded for show of sportsmanship at MacRory final

Holy Trinity management team John McKeever and Peter Canavan sent Anton a training top as thanks for his kind gesture.
A Tyrone school has acknowledge a kind gesture from a County Derry man after they were defeated by St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt in the recent MacRory Cup final.
Holy Trinity College, Cookstown, arranged for a training top to be sent to Anton Campbell from Magherafelt after his show of kindness following the final whistle in Armagh.
As the Holy Trinity players lay distraught in the aftermath of their 2-9 to 0-8 defeat to the County Derry school, Anton spent time commiserating with them on the pitch.
His father Anthony shared photographs of Anton shaking hands with a number of the Holy Trinity players, along with a picture of the top received from managers John McKeever and Peter Canavan.
“Anton throughly enjoyed the McRory final on Sunday,” he said.
“After the game to use his words he 'showed respect' to the Holy Trinity College players after the game.
“Today this top arrived in the post for Anton as thanks for his kindness towards the HTC players. Many thanks to John Mckeever and Peter Canavan.”
