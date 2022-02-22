Swilly RNLI warning after swimmers get into difficulty at Inishowen beach

The RNLI in Inishowen has issued a warning after several swimmers, including one from Derry, got into difficulty while bathing at Ludden Beach just outside Buncrana at the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a total of 11 female swimmers took to the water during low tide.

When three of the swimmers got into difficulty the remaining eight, along with two males who were in the area, used lifebuoys to pull the trio to safety.

Although suffering from the freezing conditions, they did not require hospital treatment.

The RNLI lifeboat, which is based in Buncrana, was alerted to the incident but was stood down before it was launched.

The incident prompted the Lough Swilly RNLI to swimmers taking to the water at low tide.

Stating the trio had a lucky escape, a spokesperson said: “It is generally safe to swim at Ludden, but at low tide it can be dangerous. With various storms rolling in from the Atlantic at this time of year, they can dramatically shift the sand on the beach.

“We would urge all swimmers to avoid entering the water at low tide and stick to the safety advice from the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland.”

The spokesperson concluded, "Sunday could have had a completely different outcome.”