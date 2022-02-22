Search

22 Feb 2022

Derry's Tullyally and Currynierin leading the way in innovative community funding

Derry's Tullyally and Currynierin leading the way in innovative community funding

Children from each of the primary schools in the area who, unbeknownst to each other, both submitted a bid to plant a vegetable patch.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Feb 2022 9:08 AM

When Tullyally and Currynierin in Derry's Waterside area make it into the headlines, it has rarely been a cause for celebration.

However, the compassion and determination from the residents of both estates has long been under-estimated.

This became even more apparent as they stepped up to meet the challenges caused by the pandemic and beyond. 

On the evening of March 2 next, at 7:30pm, St Columb’s Park House will host a celebration to highlight the innovative and inspiring community work being done by the residents of Tullyally and Currynierin.

The event is seen as an opportunity  to showcase several of the amazing projects that they have delivered, through ‘The BIG SPEND Tullyally and Currynierin.’

In addition to highlighting the success of current projects, the event will mark the official opening of the second round of funding, provided by CFNI but delivered by the community themselves.

‘The BIG SPEND Tullyally and Currynierin’ is a participatory budgeting project. 

Participatory budgeting can be described as local people deciding how to allocate part of public budget, it is a way for citizens to have a direct say on how public funds can be used to address local needs.

In this case, the residents put forward some ideas of what they would like to see, and the rest of the community voted on these ideas.

Children from each of the primary schools in the area who, unbeknownst to each other, both submitted a bid to plant a vegetable patch.

There were eight winning ideas in both estates making a total of 16 winning bids. Each winning group received £500 to bring their idea to life.

The project has been developed by a group of dedicated residents from both estates who came together, with support from St Columb’s Park House Peace and Reconciliation Centre and the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, who were determined to tackle some of the need on the ground and illustrate the vision that they have for the future of their community.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media