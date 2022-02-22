Derry's Tullyally and Currynierin leading the way in innovative community funding

When Tullyally and Currynierin in Derry's Waterside area make it into the headlines, it has rarely been a cause for celebration.

However, the compassion and determination from the residents of both estates has long been under-estimated.

This became even more apparent as they stepped up to meet the challenges caused by the pandemic and beyond.

On the evening of March 2 next, at 7:30pm, St Columb’s Park House will host a celebration to highlight the innovative and inspiring community work being done by the residents of Tullyally and Currynierin.

The event is seen as an opportunity to showcase several of the amazing projects that they have delivered, through ‘The BIG SPEND Tullyally and Currynierin.’

In addition to highlighting the success of current projects, the event will mark the official opening of the second round of funding, provided by CFNI but delivered by the community themselves.

‘The BIG SPEND Tullyally and Currynierin’ is a participatory budgeting project.

Participatory budgeting can be described as local people deciding how to allocate part of public budget, it is a way for citizens to have a direct say on how public funds can be used to address local needs.

In this case, the residents put forward some ideas of what they would like to see, and the rest of the community voted on these ideas.

Children from each of the primary schools in the area who, unbeknownst to each other, both submitted a bid to plant a vegetable patch.

There were eight winning ideas in both estates making a total of 16 winning bids. Each winning group received £500 to bring their idea to life.

The project has been developed by a group of dedicated residents from both estates who came together, with support from St Columb’s Park House Peace and Reconciliation Centre and the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, who were determined to tackle some of the need on the ground and illustrate the vision that they have for the future of their community.