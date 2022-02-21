Edward Meenan murder trial hears 'more than two' people involved in attack

The trial of two men charged with the murder of a father-of-nine n Derry over three years ago has heard that the dead man and another went to the house in Creggan Street to 'scare' the woman who lived there.

Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters, 22, with an address in Crossgar, Co Down, are charged with the murder of Edward Meenan, 52, whose body was discovered in a laneway at the rear of Creggan Street in the early hours of November 25, 2018.

At today's hearing the man who was injured in incident, William McConnell, gave details of going to the house of Sinead White where the attack took place.

He told the jury that Mr Meenan and himself were lifelong friends and said on the night in question he and the dead man had been drinking and had smoked some cannabis.

Mr McConnell said Mr Meenan had been concerned about Sinead White who was a relative of his and they decided to 'scare' her.

The witness said both men had made masks from a jumper and wore gloves before going to the house on Creggan Street.

Mr McConnell said he thought the idea of going to the house was 'madness' but he went along.

He said they entered the backyard through the back gate and as they approached the back door 'we were attacked by people.'

The witness said 'I was hit three or four times on the head with objects' and added his attackers numbered 'more than two.'

The jury was told Mr McConnell saw Mr Meenan 'getting pushed over,' adding he shouted at his attackers 'gone stop it would you.'

He said that the attack did stop and that he was out the gate by this stage and 'bleeding badly.'

Mr McConnell said he then shouted 'Eddie run' before he ran back to Mr Meenan's mother's house before making his way back to his own flat where he called an ambulance.

He said he did not go to the police because he was 'terrified.'

The jury was told that the next day, Mr Meenan's brother phoned him to say a body had been found and he assumed it was either Mr Meenan or someone else.

Under cross-examination by Brian McCartney, QC, counsel for Rodgers, the witness said he could not recall describing Sinead White to police as 'evil and nasty.'

He denied that they had gone to house 'to cause a bit of damage' and rejected a suggestion that this had been 'a determined and planned attack.'

A third man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the murder of Mr Meenan.

Judge Donna McColgan told Derek Cresswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, he would be sentenced to life in imprisonment at a later date.

The trial continues.