Search

21 Feb 2022

Covid restrictions continue to be imposed on republican prisoners - says Donnelly

Prison administration accused of infringing on the inmates' rights

Covid restrictions continue to be imposed on republican prisoners - says Donnelly

The high security Maghaberry Prison.

Reporter:

John Gill

21 Feb 2022 11:50 AM

Prison chiefs at two the North's prisons are continuing to impose covid restrictions on republican prisoners, Derry Indepedent councillor Gary Donnelly has said.

Cllr Donnelly said: “With the relaxation of almost all the restrictions caused by the global pandemic, society is beginning to return to normality.

“However this isn’t the case for republican prisoners in Maghaberry and Hydebank jails.

“The prison administration are continuing to use the restrictions in a cynical and under hand way to infringe on the prisoners rights and, in particular, on visiting rights.

“Once again, we see the prison regime and their vindictive and bigoted political and personal agendas.

“They are trying to force prisoners to take visits in what can only amount to a hostile environment, with perspex screens, little or no physical contact and an intrusive prison guard presence.

“The effect this would have on families, in particular children would make the visit an intimidating and intrusive experience instead of one conducive with the rights of both visitors and prisoners.”

Cllr Donnelly concluded: “There is no reason why visiting conditions can not return to the pre-covid situation in tandem with the rest of society.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media