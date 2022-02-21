Covid restrictions continue to be imposed on republican prisoners - says Donnelly

Prison chiefs at two the North's prisons are continuing to impose covid restrictions on republican prisoners, Derry Indepedent councillor Gary Donnelly has said.

Cllr Donnelly said: “With the relaxation of almost all the restrictions caused by the global pandemic, society is beginning to return to normality.

“However this isn’t the case for republican prisoners in Maghaberry and Hydebank jails.

“The prison administration are continuing to use the restrictions in a cynical and under hand way to infringe on the prisoners rights and, in particular, on visiting rights.

“Once again, we see the prison regime and their vindictive and bigoted political and personal agendas.

“They are trying to force prisoners to take visits in what can only amount to a hostile environment, with perspex screens, little or no physical contact and an intrusive prison guard presence.

“The effect this would have on families, in particular children would make the visit an intimidating and intrusive experience instead of one conducive with the rights of both visitors and prisoners.”

Cllr Donnelly concluded: “There is no reason why visiting conditions can not return to the pre-covid situation in tandem with the rest of society.”