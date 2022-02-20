Derry schoolgirls thrilled to learn the basics of coding for developing videogames

A group of local girls have recently finished a course introducing them to the world of coding and the building blocks required to make video games.

The girls aged between 10 to 13 learned the skills necessary to code as part of a ‘Girls Make Games’ course which began in October of last year.

Funded by the Acorn Fund, the Department for Communities, The Honourable Irish Society, and the North West Learning Fund, the eight-week course covered all aspects of game development. The girls learned how to design, make graphics, and code their own computer-based games.

Using graphics packages and game engines, the girls spent two months in the Social Enterprise Hub on Hawkin Street which provided them with a ‘no pressure’ environment to get to grips with coding and the chance learn more and enhance their skills.

Activities such as coding can be especially stimulating for young minds, and as we mark Children’s Mental Health Week, it is important to highlight the various opportunities out there for youths of all ages. The classes themselves also allow participants to make friends while building self- confidence, with collaborative working encouraged.

Katherine Rowlandson, manager of Kippie who facilitated the event for the girls, explained that she was delighted with the progress the girls have made in such a short space of time, commenting: “The girls had a wonderful time, learning the basics of coding and how these skills can be built upon further to develop computer games. It was delightful to see their enthusiasm for the subject flourish.

“With classes primarily aimed at a beginner level, we have plans to hold further intermediate courses this year to allow our learners to take their skills to the next level.”

Learning events such as these coding classes for girls are just some of the projects happening as part of Derry City and Strabane Region Learning City with the Lifelong Learning Festival due to take place this April.

Derry and Strabane joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities in 2019. UNESCO defines a Learning City as one which: effectively mobilises its resources in every sector; promotes inclusive learning from basic to higher education; revitalises learning in families and communities; facilitates learning for and in the workplace; extends the use of modern learning technologies; enhances quality and excellence in learning; and fosters a culture of learning through out life.

Derry and Strabane Region Learning City has received a wide range of applications for the Lifelong Learning Festival, which will take place in the council district in April this coming April.