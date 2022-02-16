Integrated Education Bill: Have your say

A bill that has the potential to shift the landscape of education in Northern Ireland is to come to Further Consideration stage in the NI Assembly next week.

The Integrated Education Bill was moved by Alliance MLA for Strangford, Kellie Armstrong, in June 2021, and has made its way through the legislative process to what is fifth stage.

If adopted as an Act, the bill would lead to the promotion, reform and expansion of integrated education in the North.

Currently only 7% of pupils in Northern Ireland are educated in just over 90 integrated schools and colleges, which aim to mix pupils from Protestant, Catholic and other backgrounds.

Seven of these are in County Derry.

Education representatives from the four main churches have criticised aspects of the bill, while letters sent home from a number of schools have claimed the bill 'aims to elevate integrated schools above every other type of school'.

The DUP have expressed their opposition to the bill, with Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan saying it had been 'rushed'.

"This bill has been rushed, without any proper consultation and would only serve to create a three tier education system, elevating one sector to the disadvantage of all others," he said.

"It will not create a level playing field for schools in terms of funding and resources.

"The idea that only integrated schools are integrated is wrong. We need to champion the fact that our controlled schools are open to all faiths and none. They are integrated but in name.

"Shame on those that support this," he added.

Aontú election candidate for East Derry, Gemma Brolly, has said the bill 'ignores diversity' in education.

"An education system that favours one ethos above all others, is an affront to pluralism and diversity, it erases parental choice," she said.

"We will not allow our schools to be scapegoated as the cause for division among communities. A truly integrated education system must respect and not seek to delete ethos.

"There can be no hierarchy of educational ethos: Catholic, Protestant, Multi-faith based, Irish-medium or Integrated. There must be room in our society for all."

