County Derry farmers' group raise over £50,000 for charity

A County Derry group has handed over donations in excess of £50,000 to two local charities.

Park Farmers' Group raised a grand total of £59,271 from their tractor run, which was held in August 2021, and saw 207 tractors take part.

At the weekend, the big-hearted group handed over cheques for £29,635 each to the two charities – Marie Curie and Foyle Hospice.

The tractor run was held in memory of three men who were well known in the local community – Brian O'Neill and Tom O'Kane, who both passed away in late 2019, and Martin Hasson who died in 2020.

The funds were raised through donations by the tractor drivers on the day and also through bucket collections, a JustGiving page and an auction.

Last night, Gareth Feeney, Chairman of Park Farmers' Group, praised all those who supported the annual event, now in its fifth year.

“Marie Curie and Foyle Hospice are two charities which I know do excellent work and have supported so many people over the years so we are delighted to be able to hand over this money to them,” he said.

“It's a vast amount of money to raise, particularly with the times that are in it, but what we always find in this community is that the people always give and are so generous.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the local community for their continued support,” added Gareth.

At the cheque handover on Saturday evening, local man Declan McKeever also had his beard and hair shaved after growing his hair for the last 18 months.

At the time of going to print, the final amount raised from this fundraiser had not been confirmed, however all funds will be going to the Foyle Hospice.