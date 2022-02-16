Search

16 Feb 2022

County Derry farmers' group raise over £50,000 for charity

The money will be split between two charities.

County Derry farmers' group raise over £50,000 for charity

Linda Sturgeon from Marie Curie City Friends and Noel McMonagle from Foyle Hospice accept cheques for £29,635 each.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

16 Feb 2022 11:18 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A County Derry group has handed over donations in excess of £50,000 to two local charities.

Park Farmers' Group raised a grand total of £59,271 from their tractor run, which was held in August 2021, and saw 207 tractors take part.

At the weekend, the big-hearted group handed over cheques for £29,635 each to the two charities – Marie Curie and Foyle Hospice.

The tractor run was held in memory of three men who were well known in the local community – Brian O'Neill and Tom O'Kane, who both passed away in late 2019, and Martin Hasson who died in 2020.

Dog owners reminded to be responsible this lambing season

The funds were raised through donations by the tractor drivers on the day and also through bucket collections, a JustGiving page and an auction.

Last night, Gareth Feeney, Chairman of Park Farmers' Group, praised all those who supported the annual event, now in its fifth year.

“Marie Curie and Foyle Hospice are two charities which I know do excellent work and have supported so many people over the years so we are delighted to be able to hand over this money to them,” he said.

“It's a vast amount of money to raise, particularly with the times that are in it, but what we always find in this community is that the people always give and are so generous.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the local community for their continued support,” added Gareth.

At the cheque handover on Saturday evening, local man Declan McKeever also had his beard and hair shaved after growing his hair for the last 18 months.

At the time of going to print, the final amount raised from this fundraiser had not been confirmed, however all funds will be going to the Foyle Hospice.

Council oppose changes in red diesel usage

A decision has been taken to send letters to Stormont and Westminster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media