Derry YouTube sensation Adam B to publish first children's book

Derry YouTuber and TV presenter Adam B has officially unveiled the launch of his first children’s book in a Youtube video which amassed over 65,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Described as a 'hilarious and heart-warming tale of wish-fulfilment gone wrong,' Adam Wins the Internet – to be published later this year - is set to capture the imagination of seven to 11-year-old readers.

Not only hugely popular online, Adam B has become an experienced live television host, best known for being Blue Peter’s 40th presenter.

His raft of online content – including pranks, challenges, vlogs, Q&As, life-hacks and gaming videos – has built him into one of the UK’s biggest YouTubers with 4.7 million followers across all platforms, with over 500 million views on YouTube alone.

Adam Wins the Internet tells the story of 13-year-old Adam, who knows that his big dream of becoming a YouTuber is a never- going-to-happen imposs- ibility. That is until he stumbles across the myster- ious ‘Popularis Incremen- tum’ website. As if by magic, Adam is thrown into a world of fame and fortune.

But Adam’s luck may be running out. When he accepts a mission to reach one million subscribers in one year, it becomes clear that he has bitten off more than he can chew, and his life becomes one epic fail after another.

But, fortunately, for Adam, he still has a trick or two up his sleeve .

Speaking about the book, the Derry man said: ‘This is crazy. Unbelievable. Mad- ness. In every sense. Writing stories has been a big hobby of mine for a long time now, so to be able to say that I have a children’s novel coming out this year is mind-bendingly exciting to me.

“To have been acquired by Bloomsbury is a literal dream come true.

“The team there believe in the message of the book just as much as I do.

“ I cannot wait for people to get their hands on it and see what they think. I've loved writing it.

“I've loved seeing my mum cry after she finished reading it (it was happy tears, not sad tears ...promise). And I now I love being able to say that Adam Wins the Internet is coming out in October this year.”

Hannah Sandford, editorial drector at Bloomsbury Children’s Books, said: “Adam’s writing is superb: Adam Wins the Internet sucked me in from the first page thanks to being properly belly-laugh funny and boasting rollercoaster levels of adventure.

“It is also one of the warmest and kindest stories I’ve read in a long time.“ It is such an exciting combination.

“This is the book that children will be talking about on the playground and recommending to all of their friends.’

Adam Wins the Internet will published in hardback in October this year with illustrations by James Lancett throughout.