Derry restaurants taking TikTok by storm

The Bentley Group are responsible for eight of the most popular restaurants in Derry, including The Bentley, Molly Malone's, The Cosh, Magnet, Link 47, Link 48, Gate Bistro and their most recent endeavour, The Embankment.

The local business recently joined the social media platform, TikTok, which has seen them post behind the scenes clips of how they make some of their best selling dishes and cocktails, in an effort to reach new audiences far and wide.

The account has been gaining traction on the site with nearly 400,000 combined video views thus far. With over a billion monthly active users, TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media sites in existence.

The site gives its users the opportunity to record and share videos anywhere from 15 seconds to one minute long. It is said to be one of the most effective methods of marketing online for businesses in todays modern day.

Dominic Lynott, head of social media for the Bentley Group, said he was 'blown away' by the traction on their page so far. He said: “Some of the videos are reaching 100,000views, thousands of likes, shares and comments also. It's easy to see why all businesses should be on TikTok, especially com- panies in the hos- pitality/entertainment sec- tor like the Bentley Group. The app itself allows the user to create engaging, share- worthy content, with more opportunities to go viral than some of the other social media platforms.”

Dominic said that whilst TikTok was an effective marketing tool for the company with the staff excited about the new opportunity to showcase their short clips to viewers.

“We have many eager ‘TikTokers’ who aren’t shy to get behind the camera.

“We do our own take on current trends/viral clips as well as showcasing our products and service in a fun engaging way. The staff have really embraced the opportunity to assist the social media team build the brand on TikTok and deserve all the credit.”

The restaurants' videos can be viewed on their TikTok page @thebentleyderry.