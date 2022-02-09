A New York community association has launched a campaign to honour controversial Irish- American soldier and spy Hercules Mulligan.

A heritage trail proposal in Coleraine – where Mulligan has rumoured historical links – was withdrawn by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council last year after revelations that he was a slave owner.

Now a community association in Bowling Green, New York, are campaigning for a Manhattan bridge to be named in his honour.

Arthur Piccolo, chairman of the Bowling Green Association in Lower Manhattan, said in his campaign launch that Mulligan has 'never received the public recognition he deserves'.

He called on Governor Kathy Hochul to 'finally be the one to make Hercules Mulligan immortal' and said there was time for the 'simple gesture' to be completed by St Patrick's Day.

“Hercules Mulligan represents a class of heroes who escape the recognition other, better-known individuals have received in history and from us today,” Piccolo told the New York-based Irish Echo.

“Mulligan is of particular importance here in Lower Manhattan, because it is where he spent most of his life, did most of his espionage for George Washington, and where he is now buried.”

However, County Derry historian Stephen McCracken, who alongside Fiona Pegrum, successfully campaigned to have the previous council motion withdrawn, said Mulligan had 'flawed character'.

“The Bowing Green community group has only this scant info giving precedence that he was born in Derry so really, they have it wrong from the start,” they told the County Derry Post.

“Hercules would become a tailor as celebrated and explored in the musical Hamilton.

“During the American Revolution Hercules used his slaves most notably Cato to gain intelligence which Hercules would pass onto George Washingtons Army.

“This intelligence gained from the use of his slaves is said to have saved the life of George Washington on two occasions.

“However, his slaves are not important enough to have been included in the musical or in the Lower Manhattan's proposal to their Governor.”

The historians said widely circulated information that Mulligan was a founding member of an anti-slavery society – The Manumission Society - was incorrect.

“We can confirm that the name Mulligan and Hamilton are missing from the founding members of the New York Manumission books which New York Historical Society have online for all to see at the Library of New York,” they said.

“We can also confirm that the Hercules was a Slave Owner for the rest of his life after the American Revolution.

“In all the censuses Hercules is listed as a slave owner. He certainly didn't abide by the standards set down by the Manumission.

The pair said the hit musical Hamilton, which explores the story of the USA's founding fathers, may have clouded history's vision on Hercules Mulligan.

They called instead for the association to look elsewhere when it came to naming the new bridge in New York.

“Maybe the bridge would be named after Cato - his slave - who did the majority of the work and whose life was put into jeopardy for the betterment of the American Revolution,” they added.