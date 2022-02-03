New £1.6m regeneration Derry project will inject 'new life' into Fountain area - Middleton

An investment of £1.6 million by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative in a major regeneration project at the New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre in Derry will help create a new shared space and bring people together, Junior Minister Gary Middleton has said.

The DUP Foyle MLA was speaking as work began on a significant extension to the existing New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre in the Fountain area of the city which will provide a safe and inclusive space for locals and visitors to share and participate in a range of theatre, music and dance events.

The development will include a new welcome and reception area, a 140-seater flexible performance space, a dance studio and cafe.

The plans also include an exhibition space, a rooftop break-out space and art room, as well as office and meeting space; all of which will be fully accessible.

The project is designed to not only enhance the local environment and improve community relations and engagement, but to inject life and vibrancy into The Fountain area of the city, restoring pride and confidence among those living and working in this area of the city.

Mr Middleton, who visited the site to cut the first sod for the new state-of-the-art shared performance space, said: “This new space will not only support a wide variety of arts and cultural activities, it will significantly rejuvenate this area, injecting new life and bringing with it great opportunity.

“The North West Cultural Partnership have successfully used arts and creativity as a catalyst for change over the years, bringing people from different backgrounds and cultures together in shared experiences.

“This investment of £1.6 million by the Executive’s Urban Villages Initiative, in a new build multi-use performance space, will expand their ability and opportunity to facilitate more activities, training and performance, while connecting with wider audiences.”

Junior Minister, DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton cutting the sod for the New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre. Included are Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council,and Kyle Thompson, project capital co-ordinator.

Kyle Thompson, project capital co-ordinator, said the investment from the Urban Villages Initiative would transform the area; improving the physical environment, creating additional facilities and helping us develop a thriving, welcoming community.

“New Gate Arts and Culture Centre will act as the gateway to The Fountain, it will promote its rich cultural heritage, nurture and develop our community’s artistic talents and enable people to engage with, understand and appreciate the significant contribution that this community has made to the city and region.

"We are delighted that the contractors have been appointed and that construction has started.”

Speaking during a site visit, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke said it marked a very exciting milestone for everyone involved in the project, including delivery partners Derry City and Strabane District Council.

He said: “It’s a huge honour for me as Mayor to be here onsite and see at first hand work starting on this hugely significant and exciting community arts and cultural facility that will transform not only the Fountain area, but the entire city and North West region.

“This community arts and cultural centre will not only create a safe and inclusive space for artists, performers and the community to enjoy but it will act as a real catalyst for change in bringing people together from across the city and district to enjoy shared experiences and further enhance good relations among our communities.”

Junior Minister, Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton, and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, at the cutting of the sod for the New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre.