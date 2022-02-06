Search

07 Feb 2022

Derry's Millennium Forum to host all-star cast line up for Mother's Day Variety Concert

Millennium Forum

Derry's Millennium Forum to host all-star cast line up for Mother's Day Variety Concert

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Feb 2022 1:48 PM

A Mother’s Day variety concert featuring artists from Ireland, England and Scotland performing classic songs of the 1960s, Irish folk songs and Irish ballads known to every Irish man, woman and child will take place in Derry's Millennium Forum on Monday, March 28 next.

The show will offer up a wide variety of entertainment that all the family of a certain age can relate to – such family entertainment is very rare in today’s world.

THE FOURMOST

From Liverpool, The Fourmost were under the same Brian Epstein management team as The Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas during the 1960s.

Their big hits included ‘A Little Loving’ which was composed for them by by John Lennon.

The last time they played in the Millennium Forum they had the audience on their feet after their first few numbers who remained on their feet and, at the finish, they received a standing ovation.

THE TEMPLE BROTHERS

Based in the Midlands of England, brothers Steven and Colin Temple were the overall winners of the UK Entertainments Tribute Acts Awards, with their tribute to the Everly Brothers.

Their close harmonies which seemingly only brothers can attain is a feature of their show.

If you were a fan of world superstars Everly Brothers, then this is a show you must see.

MONICA McGUIGAN

Monica, a very talented and well-known singer on the local circuit, will be singing the Brian Foster penned ‘The Fallen 14,’ a lovely tribute to the men and boys who lost their lives in Derry’s Bogside on Bloody Sunday.

Monica sings this tribute beautifully. She will also sing some of her own personal favourite hit songs from way back then.

MAJELLA BRADY

Majella, now living in Edinburgh was born and reared in Corporation Street in Derry. At the tender age of 14, she was thrust into the limelight with the Kingston All Stars Showband. She later fronted some of the famous big bands of the UK. Through the years she recorded numerous Songs of Ireland, and appeared on many television shows in Ireland, England and Scotland, including RTE’s flagship show the famed Late Late Show.

Majella, a favourite with Derry audiences will, without doubt, have a few jokes and one liners up her sleeve for this Mother’s Day Variety Concert.

GERRY ‘DOUGIE’ BRESLIN AND STEVE CARLIN

This duo is probably the busiest local artists in Derry’s entertainment scene.

With Dougie on acoustic guitar and Steve on accordion they have a sound unique only to themselves.

On this occasion they will be performing their popular Irish folk classics set made famous over decades by the likes of The Dubliners, The Pogues, and Paddy Reilly plus many others.

Your feet will be tapping and hands clapping as you sing-a-long with them to these songs that even the dogs in the streets of Ireland know. These boys never ever disappoint.

Local News

