Search

04 Feb 2022

'Mr Cosh' bench unveiled in memory of popular Derry barman 'Sparky' Harkin

'Mr Cosh' bench unveiled in memory of popular Derry barman 'Sparky' Harkin

Eileen Harkin with Cosh Bar and Restaurant staff members, Marty Robinson and James Rooney, at the unveiling of the garden bench in memory of her son, Brian 'Sparky' Harkin.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

The Cosh Bar & Grill has unveiled a garden bench in memory of a popular staff member who died in a tragic road accident.

Brian Harkin, affectionately known as 'Sparky,' died after the car he was driving collided with a wall at the junction of Rock Road and Northland Road in August 2020. A father-of-one, he was aged 42.

He had been manager of the Coshquin bar/restaurant for a number of years.

Shortly after his passing, the owners renamed the bar 'Sparky's Bar' in his memory.

The inscription on the garden bench dedicated to the memory of Brian 'Sparky' Harkin (pictured).

His mother, Eileen, unveiled the garden bench, with the inscription 'Mr Cosh,' in the grounds of the Cosh Bar & Grill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media