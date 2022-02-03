'Mr Cosh' bench unveiled in memory of popular Derry barman 'Sparky' Harkin

Eileen Harkin with Cosh Bar and Restaurant staff members, Marty Robinson and James Rooney, at the unveiling of the garden bench in memory of her son, Brian 'Sparky' Harkin.
The Cosh Bar & Grill has unveiled a garden bench in memory of a popular staff member who died in a tragic road accident.
Brian Harkin, affectionately known as 'Sparky,' died after the car he was driving collided with a wall at the junction of Rock Road and Northland Road in August 2020. A father-of-one, he was aged 42.
He had been manager of the Coshquin bar/restaurant for a number of years.
Shortly after his passing, the owners renamed the bar 'Sparky's Bar' in his memory.
The inscription on the garden bench dedicated to the memory of Brian 'Sparky' Harkin (pictured).
His mother, Eileen, unveiled the garden bench, with the inscription 'Mr Cosh,' in the grounds of the Cosh Bar & Grill.
