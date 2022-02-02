Search

04 Feb 2022

Woodland development starts at Ballyronan

The project is due to be completed by mid March 2022.

Enjoying the view from Ballyronan Wood, where work has started to improve visitor experience at the site.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

The final phase of Mid Ulster District Council’s redevelopment of Ballyronan Marina has started, as Ballyronan Wood becomes the latest part of the site to be rejuvenated.

Having undergone extensive renovations in 2021, including the addition of new car parking, an all-ability play area, viewing platform, and on-water glamping pods which are due to open for the 2022 season, the wet woodland to the north of the Marina which was established in the 1980’s will be further developed to enhance the experience of visitors to the area.

Council Chair, Councillor Paul McLean said: “Our continued investment in Ballyronan Marina, combined with Rural Development and Environment Fund investment gratefully received from DAERA, and the hard work over the past months by the contractors on site has made a critical contribution to develop a key tourism site within the Mid Ulster district, which will help attract domestic, and eventually, out of state visitors.

"At the same time, we are ensuring that the visitor experience is enhanced for our local population, both here in Ballyronan and throughout its surrounding areas.”

Walkers through the 1km guided trail will be provided with information panels on the diverse flora and fauna present in the woodland, can take advantage of new benches at viewing points overlooking the lough, use outdoor gym equipment if feeling active, and enjoy wooden sculptures reflecting the animals of Ballyronan Wood.

A new walkway, made from recycled material also known as ‘end-of-life plastic’ as it has reached its recycling limit, will ensure enhanced and safer access to those parts of the trail where needed.

The £175,000 project, due for completion by mid-March 2022 is funded under the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Environment Fund, which contributes to Environmental Impact Priority Areas that include outdoor recreation, and by Mid Ulster District Council.

Local News

