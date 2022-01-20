Search

20 Jan 2022

Teenager in hospital following County Derry stabbing

The incident occurred at 6.25am today.

Man in hospital following County Derry stabbing

Mullagh Place, Limavady, where the incident occurred. Pic by Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in County Derry.

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the incident in Limavady early this morning

“Shortly after 6.25am, police received and responded to a report of an incident at Mullagh Place in the town," said a PSNI spokesperson. 

“An 18-year-old male received treatment at the scene for stab wounds, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

“Police are currently at the scene, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 231 of 20/01/22.

"Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

