11 Jan 2022

Eastwood demands "oafish" Johnson resigns

Foyle MP and SDLP leader insist that British Prime Minister's flouting of lockdown regulations by hosting parties at Downing Street undermines public trust

Colum Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood: "The most deeply damaging moments during this pandemic have been when political leaders failed to abide by the rules they set."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Leader, Colum Eastwood, has made a fresh call for British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to resign following the latest revelations surrounding parties he had held at Downing Street during the height of the Covid lockdown.

The Foyle MP said that Johnson's actions had eroded public confidence in his administration and now risk seriously harming public health messaging.

Mr Eastwood added that the Prime Minister's repeated failure to tell the truth about parties held in Downing Street during the most stringent lockdown restrictions have left many people wondering why they should follow any of the public health guidance if political leaders blatantly flout it.

However, the SDLP leader has appealed to people in Derry and across the North to reject the behaviour of the Prime Minister and to stick with guidance designed to keep their families safe and our economy open.

He said: “Boris Johnson is a con man. The oafish persona that he likes to project to the world is a pretence for a deeply untrustworthy and cynical politician who believes that the rules don’t apply to him or his inner circle.

“The most deeply damaging moments during this pandemic have been when political leaders failed to abide by the rules they set.

“When people have sacrificed so much – being with vulnerable family members, attending the funerals of loved ones, seeing their friends – watching politicians break the rules is sickening.

“Boris Johnson has lost any authority or credibility he had. The best thing he can do now is resign.”

