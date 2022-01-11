Police arrest 52-year-old woman in Creggan under the Terrorism Act

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Terrorism Investigation Unit working alongside District Policing and Operational Support Department officers, arrested a 52-year-old woman in the Creggan area of Derry earlier today.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA and explosive devices and equipment.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton of the PSNI has urged the public to contact them if they have any information or suspicions regarding violent crime in Derry.

She said: “The woman, who has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning, was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

“Today’s arrest is part of Operation Ledging, which is our ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb-making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

“Our investigation is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by violent groups.

“The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk.

“I would, again, strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity in our community to police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”