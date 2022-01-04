Strathfoyle Greenway funding boost welcomed by Mayor

Mayor Graham Warke has welcomed a £440,000 funding boost for the Strathfoyle Greenway project that will bring residents closer to Derry's city centre.

The Department of Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, announced the extra funding for the extension of the existing Waterside Greenway that will stretch just over one and a half miles linking Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle to the city.

The new project will also provide a new route for those commuting to Foyle Port and Maydown by bicycle or on foot.

Construction is due to commence early this year and be completed by late 2022 and Mayor Warke said that when finished, the new Greenway will “play a pivotal role in connecting communities”.

He said: “Strathfoyle Greenway is a key part of our greenway network, linking rural and urban communities.

“It will be a demonstration of how this kind of infrastructure can be built with people, biodiversity and climate change at its heart. I look forward to using the greenway when it opens next summer.

“I believe it will play a pivotal role in connecting communities in the Waterside to the city centre and inspiring people to change the way they commute.

“This project is a key element of our commitments in the Strategic Growth Plan to promote sustainable transport and green infrastructure.”

A map outlining the route of the new Strathfoyle Greenway to the Waterside

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey added: “I am delighted that my Department has been able to provide £440,000 towards the Strathfoyle Greenway as part of a wider £2.64m funding package.

“The investment will enable local residents to lead a healthier active lifestyle through physical and outdoor activity and also provide greater connectivity between local communities and the city centre.

“This project is a great example of partnership working between various Departments and Council to deliver improvements for the local community.”

The greenway is being developed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.