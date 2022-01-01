Search

01 Jan 2022

Cllr Doyle: Finance Minister's offering to mental health services does not go far enough

Cllr Doyle: Finance Minister's offering to mental health service does not go far enough

Cllr Emmet Doyle: "Mental health services must be fully funded to support all those who require help throughout their lives."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Aontú councillor, Emmet Doyle, has called on Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, to provide 100 per cent of funding required to transform mental health services in the North.

Cllr Doyle, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, said that while the funding provided thus far is a start, more assistance is required from the Department of Finance.

Last month, the Minister unveiled a draft budget that sought to address and prioritise health and social care but Cllr Doyle insisted that what has been offered falls way short of what is required to help mental health services in Derry and the North.

He said: “The mental health strategy was accompanied by a detailed funding plan that outlined the need for no less than £120m per year to transform mental health services.

“Support organisations supported by the mental health champion (Professor Siobhan O’Neill) all called for the Executive to provide all the funding needed.

“The Finance Minister provided less than £80million. While this is a start, it is far short of what is required and what the sector called for and what I worked towards in forming the mental health working group at Council.

“Mental health services must be fully funded to support all those who require help throughout their lives especially when we know waiting lists are rising and the pandemic will have negatively impacted people’s lives.

“It is for the Executive to deliver and they must now demonstrate they can.”

In response, Finance Minister, Conor Murphy said: “The Executive has previously committed to prioritising health and bringing down waiting lists.

“Therefore the draft Budget proposes prioritising health by providing additional resources to ensure the bids for the Elective Care (waiting lists), Cancer and Mental Health rebuild strategies are met in full.

“A health budget of £21 billion over the next three years provides a long-awaited opportunity for long-term planning, reforming service delivery, and tackling waiting lists on a sustainable basis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media