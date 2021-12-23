Minister urged to end 'horrible' living conditions of Derry's Triangle residents

Search

23 Dec 2021

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has been challenged by Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton to deliver a solution to what he claims are ongoing problems with 'water penetration' at a number of properties in the Triangle area of Derry's Waterside.

Mr Middleton said despite continued complaints to both the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Department for Communities, residents look set to be forced to spend another Christmas living in 'unacceptable conditions.'

He added: “The Communities Minister has been aware of the problems facing residents of properties in the Waterside Triangle area for a considerable period of time.

“Over the course of the last five years, I have continued to highlight the ongoing problems with water penetration being caused to homes.

“Despite repeated promises of action to address the issue, the residents continue to be failed by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Minister.

“Last month, I wrote to the Minister once again, demanding that action is taken to ensure residents were not forced to spend another Christmas subjected to these horrendous conditions.

“Sadly, once again the pleas of residents have been ignored by the Minister, with no acceptable solution in place.” 

Mr Middleton concluded: “The Minister must urgently explain to the people of this area why she believes they should be forced to live in these conditions.”

