Christmas message from the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, would like to wish everyone across the district a very happy, peaceful and safe Christmas.

Councillor McLean said: “The importance of spending time with the people that matter most to us has really came to the fore over the past few years.

“Time is a precious commodity – it cannot be bought and it cannot be replenished. This Christmas, thankfully, we should be able to spend quality time with our family and friends.

“However, we must not become complacent during the festive season. I’m urging people to make safer choices and follow public health advice to keep ourselves and the wider community safe and healthy this Christmas and into the New Year.”

Councillor McLean continued: “Since becoming Chair of Mid Ulster District Council earlier this year I have been encouraged by the remarkable resilience of our people. It’s been a period of ups and downs. A year of progress and setbacks. However, a constant has been the fortitude of people right across Mid Ulster.

“I’ve been inspired by our many local healthcare workers, caring for others in the most challenging of circumstances. I’ve been encouraged by the dedication of local business owners and staff as our local economy recovers from the pandemic.

“I would like to pay tribute to every person, young and old, who has followed the public health advice, came forward to receive their vaccine and booster and played their part in saving lives, protecting our NHS and keeping society open.

“It’s in that spirit of community action and togetherness that I would also appeal for people to dedicate some time to others during the Christmas season.

“Christmas, for me is precious, it’s about celebrating the birth of Christ. Remembering above all, God’s gift to us, his Son and therefore the true spirit of Christmas is evidenced best in a gracious, generous and giving heart.

“That’s why I’m asking that everyone, in the midst of the Christmas celebrations, remembers others less fortune than themselves; offer a kind word, support some of our wonderful local charities, and please consider taking the time to check in with an elderly or vulnerable neighbour over Christmas.”

Councillor McLean concluded: “Finally, I wish you all a very happy, peaceful and above all a safe Christmas and I look forward to getting back to work in the New Year.”