Donaghy Bros scoop yet another accolade at the ERT AWARDS in London

Leading local electrical retailer Donaghy Bros have just returned from London with their second industry award in as many months.

They beat off stiff competition to win ‘Best Large Independent Domestic Appliance Retailer’ at the Electrical Retailer Trade awards.

Regarded as the electrical retailing industry’s event of the year, the ERT Awards brings retailers and manufacturers together from across the UK to celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement in the electrical retailing sector.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which took place on December 6 in Covent Garden, attracted significant interest from Electrical retailers and Manufactures across the length and breadth of the United Kingdom. Notably however Donaghy Bros were the only Northern Ireland finalist amid eight other shortlisted companies within their winning category.

Not surprisingly Donaghy Bros were thrilled to bring home another award.

James Donaghy, owner and Managing Director, said: “We’re very proud of what our family business has achieved since its inception almost 60 years ago. To receive this recognition from our peers in the UK electrical industry is a great achievement.

The win means a lot to our staff and is a credit to their hard work and dedication to the business.”

He added: “We would like to think the win comes down to our business growth year on year, not just in terms of turnover & profit but in terms of our commitment to investing in the business in terms of staffing levels, an improved ecommerce platform, new showroom facilities and enhanced warehouse facilities.

“This growth and full circle investment back into improvements within the business has ensured that we can continue to meet the increased customer demand for our product range across both the UK and Ireland.”

Dermot Donaghy, a Director and co owner of the business, also attended the awards ceremony and added: “It’s great to once again safely enjoy business networking events and celebrate our industry’s achievements after what has been an unprecedented year of trading.”