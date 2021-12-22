Search

SDLP MLA McGlone welcomes winter funding for GP out-of-hours service

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster, Patsy McGlone, has welcomed confirmation from the Health Minister that the GP Out-of-hours service will receive £800,000 for an enhanced winter service.

The Health Minister was replying to a written Assembly question from the Mid Ulster MLA this week.

“I welcome confirmation from the Health Minister that his department has made £800,000 of funding available for GP Out Of Hours service during the winter period,” said Mr McGlone.

“It is expected that this funding will support an enhanced Out Of Hours service from providers like Dalriada Urgent Care, including increased staffing levels during busy times over the winter months.

“The Health Service is under severe pressure from the COVID pandemic on top of the usual seasonal infections.

“It is vital that the public have access to professional medical assistance at all times of the day and night and I have had patients contact me with concerns about it.

“The Out of Hours service provides that assistance at times when GPs are not available.”

The MLA continued: “The Minister will need to monitor how this funding is used to improve the service and whether it is sufficient to meet demand into the new year.

“The Minister has also indicated that there is an ongoing consultation aimed at redesigning Out Of Hours services with the possibility of a regional model for delivery of the service.

“I look forward to seeing the outcome of this process as soon as possible.”

