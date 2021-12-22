A Christmas message from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has paid tribute to the resilience of local communities in a special Christmas message.

Reflecting on the past year, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “2021 has been another challenging time for all of us, as we continue to live with the ongoing effects of the pandemic. COVID-19 has had a profound effect on all aspects of our daily lives and we’re now facing another uncertain festive period.

“Despite this, I urge all of you to focus on the strength and inspiration which have come to the fore in recent times. Many people have pulled together to help each other, and the community and voluntary sector have been a lifeline for those most in need.

"Across the Borough, we are fortunate to have so many active volunteers who willingly give up their time for the benefit of others, and as we prepare to celebrate Christmas, we should all be grateful for this spirit of generosity.

“I’m very aware that Christmas can be a difficult time for some people, especially the vulnerable, those who are sick, and those living with bereavement.

"It is my hope that you will find comfort from your family, friends, and the wider community.

“For those worried about financial difficulties, help is available.

"In response to local need, earlier this year Council launched its Where To Turn campaign to highlight the excellent support services active in our Borough.

"We are fortunate to have a network of Advice Centres and Food Banks who are there to provide guidance and assistance to those in need. No-one should suffer in silence in Christmas, if you’re in need now is the time to reach out.

“I hope every resident in the Borough experiences the peace of the season, which makes this such a special time of year. I wish all of you a very happy Christmas, and we will look forward with renewed hope to the new year ahead.”