Search

22 Dec 2021

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

A Christmas message from the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has paid tribute to the resilience of local communities in a special Christmas message.

Reflecting on the past year, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “2021 has been another challenging time for all of us, as we continue to live with the ongoing effects of the pandemic. COVID-19 has had a profound effect on all aspects of our daily lives and we’re now facing another uncertain festive period.

“Despite this, I urge all of you to focus on the strength and inspiration which have come to the fore in recent times. Many people have pulled together to help each other, and the community and voluntary sector have been a lifeline for those most in need.

"Across the Borough, we are fortunate to have so many active volunteers who willingly give up their time for the benefit of others, and as we prepare to celebrate Christmas, we should all be grateful for this spirit of generosity.

“I’m very aware that Christmas can be a difficult time for some people, especially the vulnerable, those who are sick, and those living with bereavement.

"It is my hope that you will find comfort from your family, friends, and the wider community.

“For those worried about financial difficulties, help is available.

"In response to local need, earlier this year Council launched its Where To Turn campaign to highlight the excellent support services active in our Borough.

"We are fortunate to have a network of Advice Centres and Food Banks who are there to provide guidance and assistance to those in need. No-one should suffer in silence in Christmas, if you’re in need now is the time to reach out.

“I hope every resident in the Borough experiences the peace of the season, which makes this such a special time of year. I wish all of you a very happy Christmas, and we will look forward with renewed hope to the new year ahead.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media