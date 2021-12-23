Search

23 Dec 2021

Women's group deliver 130 Christmas dinners in community thanks to funding

Women's group deliver 130 Christmas dinners in community thanks to funding

Committee member, Elizabeth, pictured with Tanya and Tina from The Country Cafe with a festive food delivery ready to go

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

Granaghan and District Women's Group delivered 130 hot Christmas dinners to people living in and around Swatragh village at the weekend.

The gesture was made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery's 'Awards for All' programme.

This is the second year in a row that the group have been able to organise the delivery of the three-course dinners.

On Saturday, the big-hearted volunteers visited 130 people.

Each person received soup, a turkey and ham dinner with all the trimmings, and either trifle or plum pudding.

They also were given a bottle of Shloer, a box of chocolates and a customised Christmas card with an extract from one of the celebrated Irish poet John O'Donohue's poems: 'Time to be slow' - 'This is the time to be slow, lie low to the wall until the bitter weather passes'.

The local women's group would like to thank everyone who made this initiative possible, not least all the people who play the National lottery and therefore make this funding available to community groups.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media